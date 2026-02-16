/Obama Addresses UFO Remarks: Former President Clarifies “Aliens Are Real” Comment, No Evidence Seen

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 12:45 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 12:45 IST
Former U.S. President Barack Obama has clarified his recent remark suggesting that “aliens are real”, explaining that while the topic of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) is intriguing, he has seen no concrete evidence of extraterrestrial life.
Obama made the comments amid growing public interest in UFOs and government disclosures. The former president emphasized that while space exploration and scientific inquiry continue, there is no verified proof of alien life visiting Earth.