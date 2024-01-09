videos
Nvidia to launch China-focused AI chip | World Business Watch
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 09, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Nvidia plans to commence mass production of its highly anticipated h20 ai chip in the second quarter of 2024. This comes as it navigates uncertainties amid US Export rules.
