Norway's Princess Martha Louise to marry her shaman Durek Verrett on this date...

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Date for the wedding of "shaman" Durek Verrett and Princess Martha Louise of Norway has been fixed. They own a business that provides complementary healthcare. Shaman Durek Verrett claims he can communicate with a wide variety of spirits, while Princess Martha Louise claims she can communicate with angels.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos