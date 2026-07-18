/Norway wildfire turns deadly | over 100 buildings destroyed in massive blaze

A massive wildfire has engulfed more than 100 buildings in a coastal town in Norway, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and forcing emergency crews into action. Dramatic visuals show flames spreading rapidly across a hillside near wooded areas while helicopters continuously dump water to slow the fire's advance. Authorities are battling the fast-moving blaze as dangerous conditions fuel the wildfire. Watch the latest updates, dramatic footage, and details on the firefighting operation.