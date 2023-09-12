North Korea's Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia: Report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia for a rare summit with president Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible deal to supply North Korean arms for the war in Ukraine.To know more watch this interview with Military Expert and Senior Fellow at Defense Priorities, Lt Col Daniel L Davis.

