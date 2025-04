The Red Square in Moscow could witness a historic gathering next month. On May 9th, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, China's Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin may appear together for the first time. Kim is expected to visit Russia in the coming months, fueling speculations that he may join his Chinese and Russian counterparts for the Victory Day parade in Moscow. However, there is no official confirmation on the date or location of Kim's visit. Kim has never made an official trip to Moscow although he traveled to Russia's Far East twice in 2019 and 2023. Watch in for more details!