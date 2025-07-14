LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 13:14 IST
North Korea condemns US‑Japan‑South Korea joint aerial drill, calls it 'provocative'
North Korea has lashed out at a recent joint aerial exercise conducted by the United States, Japan, and South Korea, warning them of what it calls grave consequences.

