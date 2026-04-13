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North India To see Heatwave, Strong Winds

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 14:30 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 14:30 IST
Summer is beginning to tighten its grip across India, with temperatures set to rise in the coming days, even as some regions brace for rain and thunderstorms.

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