Nomadic hunting festival entertains crowds

Sep 03, 2021, 08:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Riders on horseback play the ancient game of Kok-Buru. It's one of the highlights of the Kyrgyz equestrian games, taking place in Cholpon-Ata. The sport is played all over Central Asia, often under different names. But the aim is always the same.
Read in App