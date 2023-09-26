Nigerians rally for #juscticeformohbad

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The mysterious death of a young Nigerian rapper has sparked protests and vigils from Lagos to London and brought the murky side of the billion-dollar afro beats music industry into the spotlight. Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died at a Lagos hospital earlier this month. His sudden demise at 27 and the rush to bury him in the early hours of the following morning have led to angry speculation over foul play. Erik Njoka and Louisa with this report

