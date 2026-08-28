/Nigeria's kidnapping crisis: Gunmen earn millions in ransom

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 20:50 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 20:50 IST
Nigeria continues to grapple with a worsening kidnapping crisis as a new study estimates gunmen have collected at least $5.8 million in ransom payments. Researchers say the figure is likely conservative because many cases and payments remain undisclosed. The report also estimates that 7,825 people were abducted between 2025 and 2026, highlighting the scale of insecurity facing communities across the country and the growing influence of criminal networks.