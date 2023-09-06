Nigeria court to rule on President Tinubu's poll victory, Opposition calls to nullify Feb election

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has landed in India becoming the first foreign head of state to arrive for the G20 summit. But his position as the state head is in jeopardy back home. Watch the video to know more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos