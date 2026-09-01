LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Niger mutiny puts Russia’s expanding role in the Sahel to the test

Niger mutiny puts Russia’s expanding role in the Sahel to the test

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 22:20 IST
The failed uprising in Niamey exposed tensions in Niger’s military, and the role of the Africa Corps in suppressing the unrest.

Trending Topics

trending videos