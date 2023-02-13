New Zealand braces for Cyclone Gabrielle

Authorities in New Zealand warned residents to hunker down and prepare an evacuation plan as Cyclone Gabrielle nears. Winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (60 miles per hour) are expected to hit the North Island. The cyclone is also expected to dump around 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rain. "Our main message to people across the country is to please take the severe weather warning seriously and to make sure you're prepared," the country's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.