New witness testimony in JFK assassination case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
On November 22, 1963—the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated—Paul Landis was one of two Secret Service agents tasked with watching over First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Landis claims to have witnessed something that day in a new book called The Final Witness, which will be released in October.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos