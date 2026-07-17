/New study shows acceleration in dementia due to exposure to pollution

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 17:42 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 17:42 IST
India is facing a growing dementia burden, with an estimated 8.8 million people aged 60 and above living with the condition. Health experts warn the figure could double by 2036, driven by an ageing population and increasing exposure to air pollution. The World Health Organization (WHO) and recent studies have highlighted pollution as a major risk factor, raising concerns over the country's preparedness to tackle the rising public health challenge.