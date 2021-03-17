LIVE TV
New "game-changer" competition for women’s rugby unveiled
Mar 17, 2021, 08.30 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
World Rugby has launched a new annual three-tier global women's tournament that has been described as a "game-changer" that will create a more competitive international landscape and grow the Women's Rugby World Cup from 12 to 16 teams.
