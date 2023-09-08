New Delhi steps up security as G20 leaders start arriving | G20 Summit India | WION Originals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
New Delhi witnessed heavy security on roads and traffic diversions as leaders of member countries started to arrive in the Indian capital on Friday (September 08). Starting September 9, the two-day summit will have the most high-profile guest list India has ever welcomed, from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman.

