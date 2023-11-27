videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Netherlands coalition drama: Far-right leader Geert Wilders suffers major blow | Race to Power
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 27, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders suffered a major blow after his handpicked Scout to oversee coalition talks quit over fraud allegations.
trending now
New zealand makes U-turn on smoking, to fund tax cuts
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Manual drilling, multiple strategies for tunnel rescue
US wants to remove restrictions on weapon stockpiles for Israel | WION Dispatch
Israel-Hamas truce deal ends tonight, conditions for extension | WION Dispatch
Actor alia bhatt becomes latest victim of deepfake
recommended videos
India on alert after China's rising respiratory illness
India PM Modi visits Tirupati shrine | New Zealand to scrap 'smoking ban' | Trending on WION
Israel-Hamas war: 40 Israelis & 117 Palestinians have been released till now | World News | WION
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine calls for more weapon supplies from west to counter Moscow
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia shot down Ukrainian drone over five regions
recommended videos
India on alert after China's rising respiratory illness
India PM Modi visits Tirupati shrine | New Zealand to scrap 'smoking ban' | Trending on WION
Israel-Hamas war: 40 Israelis & 117 Palestinians have been released till now | World News | WION
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine calls for more weapon supplies from west to counter Moscow