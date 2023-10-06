Nepal's Indra Jatra

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Thousands of people are taking part in colourful festivities around the Indra Jatra festival in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu. The eight-day festival is celebrated to honour Indra, the god of rain. Hundreds of spectators gather at the Palace Square and surrounding temples for the pole-raising ceremony. The chariot of Kumari, the living child goddess, is taken out in a procession through the streets of the city.

