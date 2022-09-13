Nepal: Xi's confidant visits the Himalayan Nation, signs a six point pact

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 09:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In a bid to boost ties, Nepal ad China on Monday signed a six-point memorandum of understanding in Kathmandu. The path was signed after Chinese leader Li Zhanshu held wide-ranging talks with Nepal house of representative speaker Agni Prasad Sabkota.
