Nepal to get a new one rupee coin

Nepal has approved a new design for its one-rupee coin, replacing the controversial national map featuring Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani with an image of the historic Lo Manthang Monastery in Mustang. The decision, approved by Nepal's Cabinet, also includes changes to the coin's size, weight, metal composition, and overall design. While Nepal Rastra Bank says the new coins will take time to enter circulation, the move is being viewed by experts as a symbolic diplomatic gesture that could help ease tensions between India and Nepal over the long-standing border dispute.