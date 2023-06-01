Nepal seeks India's support to export electricity to Bangladesh

Nepal's prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is in India on a four-day- visit. The Nepalese PM arrived in New Delhi yesterday, with a big delegation. He is expected to strike hydroelectric power and airlines deals while on his first overseas trip since assuming the PM office in december last year. He will be meeting the indian prime minister narendra modi today. The Nepalese Prime Minister will seek a long-term deal to export hydroelectric power and opening up of new air routes with New Delhi.