/Nepal's deadly disaster timeline: From earthquakes to devastating floods

Nepal has faced a devastating cycle of earthquakes, floods and landslides for decades. From the catastrophic 2015 Gorkha earthquake that killed more than 9,000 people to the 2023 Jajarkot earthquake that claimed 154 lives and damaged over 19,000 homes, disasters have repeatedly tested the Himalayan nation. The latest deadly floods have once again raised alarm, highlighting Nepal's vulnerability to extreme weather and seismic activity. As the country confronts yet another tragedy, we look back at some of Nepal's deadliest natural disasters and the destruction they left behind.