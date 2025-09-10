LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Nepal Protests: The Economics Behind Nepal's Unrest

Nepal Protests: The Economics Behind Nepal's Unrest

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 10:22 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 10:22 IST
Nepal Protests: The Economics Behind Nepal's Unrest
Nepal is in crisis. Violent protests have forced prime minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. While the immediate trigger to these protests was a social media ban, the roots of this unrest go far deeper.

Trending Topics

trending videos