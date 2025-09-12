/Nepal Protests: Rival Factions Reject Sushila Karki's Nomination | WION

Nepal's Gen Z protesters are still divided over who should lead the next interim government, despite their massive demonstrations that ousted Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's government. In a recent online vote on Discord, a majority of participants favored former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, known for her anti-corruption stance, to lead the interim government. However, another contender has emerged in the form of Kul Man Ghising, the former head of the Nepal Electricity Authority, credited with ending the country's chronic power blackouts.