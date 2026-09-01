/Nepal floods: PM Balen Shah urges world to act on climate after 939 deaths

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has issued an urgent call for global climate action after last week's devastating Himalayan flood killed at least 939 people and left nearly 4,500 missing. Calling it "not an ordinary" disaster, Shah said it was driven by climate change and urged Nepal to raise the issue strongly with the international community. He stressed the need to protect Himalayan communities, warning that the risks facing the region are growing as glaciers melt and extreme weather events intensify.