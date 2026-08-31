/Nepal floods: Over 4,200 still missing amid rescue ops

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 18:05 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 18:05 IST
A deadly flash flood near Nepal's border with Tibet on Wednesday may have been triggered when the lower part of a glacier broke off and crashed on to the valley floor hundreds of metres below, experts said citing satellite imagery from Planet Labs. Around 4,200 people are still missing. It was not clear what caused the glacier to collapse, but Nepali officials have pointed to an earthquake in the region minutes earlier as a possibility.