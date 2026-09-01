/Nepal floods: Nepal & PM Balendra Shah govt cannot absolve itself of blame

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 23:05 IST
Nepal’s deadly floods have raised difficult questions about climate change, disaster preparedness and accountability. While PM Balendra Shah is calling for international action, Nepal must also confront its own role in managing risks across the fragile Himalayas.
As India continues to be among the first responders in times of crisis, the disaster also highlights a larger reality: the Himalayas do not follow political borders, and disasters upstream can affect communities across the region.