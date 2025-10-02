/Nepal floods: India sends 37.5 tonnes of relief to Nepal

The devastating floods in Nepal have once again highlighted the growing threat posed by climate change and extreme weather events. As communities struggle to recover from the disaster, experts warn that global warming is no longer a distant concern but a present-day reality. Rising temperatures, melting glaciers, and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns are amplifying risks across the Himalayan region. The tragedy has also renewed calls for stronger climate action and greater individual responsibility. As nature sends increasingly urgent warnings, the world faces a critical challenge: adapting to a rapidly changing planet before disasters become even more frequent and severe.