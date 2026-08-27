/Nepal floods: Barrier lake near Nepal border could breach

Chinese state media, citing China’s Ministry of Water Resources, warns of an imminent catastrophic hazard along the China Nepal border. A massive barrier lake has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal, holding an estimated two million cubic meters of water. The lake is already overflowing. Over the next three days, an additional three million cubic meters of water is projected to surge into the basin, escalating the risk of a disastrous breach to critical levels.