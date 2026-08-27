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Nepal flood horror: China's 72-hour warning leaves battered Nepal on edge

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 22:50 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 22:50 IST
As Nepal fights flood fury, should the country brace for worse? Decoding major warning from China and why the next 72 hours could be crucial for Nepal, leaving the country on edge.

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