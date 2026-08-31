/Nepal flood fury: Drones detected a new landslide | Alert issued

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:20 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:20 IST
Nepal issued a warning on Friday to move to higher ground after a dam upstream in Tibet was reported to have burst, two days after a glacial collapse caused deadly flooding.
"Information has been received that a water dam has burst again on the Tibetan side," police said in a statement. "All security personnel, rescue workers, and the general public deployed in rescue and relief operations are requested to remain alert and immediately move to a safe location/report the incident."