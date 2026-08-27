/Nepal flash floods: Ice-rock avalanche may have triggered flash flood

A devastating flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border has left at least 289 people dead and hundreds missing, triggering renewed concerns over glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in the Himalayas. Experts are examining whether unstable glacial lakes, climate change, and the constantly shifting Himalayan terrain played a role in the disaster. The tragedy has also placed Chinese infrastructure and construction activities near the Tibetan border under scrutiny. Rescue teams continue search operations as affected communities struggle with widespread destruction, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted livelihoods.