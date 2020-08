Nepal and China could soon announce the new height of Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the entire world. This development comes according to a draft MoU -- Memorandum of Understanding -- exchanged between the two countries last month. The Draft MoU between China's Ministry of Natural Resources and Nepal's Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation has tiled the joint announcement of "height of mount Zhumulangma/Sagarmatha".