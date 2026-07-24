/NEET Protest: CJP leaders meet government delegation as protests continue

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), leading the nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy, has reaffirmed its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing stricter measures against examination paper leaks. Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving government assurances that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters. However, CJP leaders insist the protests will continue until the Education Minister steps down.