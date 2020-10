Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif continued to face sedition charges as all senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) were declared innocent. The case is registered with Shahdara Police in Lahore. As per Dawn, the decision to declare seniors leaders of PML-N innocent was taken late on Saturday by the police. 41 senior leaders of PML-N have been named in the FIR besides Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.