/NATO Summit 2026: Donald Trump mulls selling Turkey's Erdogan F35 fighter jets

The world is closely watching the possibility that Turkey could once again receive America's most advanced stealth fighter, the F-35. The issue has returned to the center of international diplomacy as Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit. President Trump is expected to support efforts toward a potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. If this is approved, it would mark a dramatic shift in US-Turkey defense relations after years of tensions.