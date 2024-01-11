Nasdaq in talks with authorities over listing Indian firms | World Business Watch

Will Indian companies be able to list directly on foreign stock exchanges? Well, that can turn into a reality very soon. Reports suggest that nasdaq has held talks with indian authorities on this matter. Indian companies are currently not permitted to list their shares directly on overseas markets. Indian companies be able to list directly on foreign stock exchanges? Well, that can turn into a reality very soon. Reports suggest that Nasdaq has held talks with Indian authorities on this matter. Indian companies are currently not permitted to list their shares directly on overseas markets.