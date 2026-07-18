/NASA, UK scientists warn of Earth's response to solar storm

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 20:27 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 20:27 IST
A new study led by NASA and the University of Leicester suggests that extreme solar storms could have a far greater impact on Earth than scientists previously believed. Researchers warn that powerful space weather events may disrupt satellites, communications, GPS, power grids, and other critical infrastructure on an unprecedented scale.
The findings challenge long-held assumptions about Earth's natural protection against solar storms and raise new concerns about the resilience of modern technology.