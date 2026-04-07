/NASA'S Voyager 1: Mystery Signal From 26 Billion Kilometers Away

NASA's critical issue with Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object in space—now over 25 billion kilometers from Earth, has been fixed. The spacecraft had been sending back “ghostly” and garbled signals due to a malfunction in its Flight Data Subsystem (FDS), raising concerns about its future. Despite the enormous distance—which causes a one-day delay in communication—engineers managed to diagnose and resolve the issue. Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 continues its journey through interstellar space, sending back invaluable data decades after its mission began.