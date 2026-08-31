/NASA launches new telescope to map cosmos

NASA has launched the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, its newest flagship observatory designed to unlock some of the universe's biggest mysteries. Lifted into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida, the $4 billion telescope will study dark matter, dark energy, distant exoplanets and the evolution of the cosmos. Originally built for a US spy satellite programme before being repurposed for scientific exploration, Roman is expected to deliver panoramic views of the universe with unprecedented speed. Scientists hope the mission will transform our understanding of space and become a successor to both Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope.