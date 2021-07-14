Myanmar: Detained leader Suu Kyi hit by 4 new charges in Mandalay court

Jul 14, 2021, 02:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The military junta in Myanmar has slapped the deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi with four more corruption charges. The new cases could see Suu Kyi tied up in legal proceedings in three different cities and jailed for more than a decade.
