Moscow on Russian involvement in Slovak polls: 'We don't indulge in regime changes'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Slovakia has accused Moscow of interfering in its election at the weekend which was won by a populist pledging it to end military help for Ukraine. Now the foreign Ministry summoned a Russian MSU official and called on Moscow to stop disinformation activities that are aimed at Slovakia.

