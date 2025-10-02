/ Moscow Is Accused of 'Unleashing Hybrid Warfare' on Nato States

The rivalry between Russia and NATO appears to be entering a new and increasingly complex phase, with European countries warning about what they describe as Russia’s growing use of hybrid warfare. Unlike conventional warfare, hybrid warfare combines military and non-military tactics, including cyberattacks, disinformation, electronic warfare, covert operations and economic pressure, to weaken an opponent without triggering a full-scale conflict. A reported surprise visit to Russia by CIA Director John Ratcliffe has drawn fresh attention to the issue. According to reports in American media, the CIA chief warned Moscow against attacking NATO countries amid intelligence assessments about the possibility of a limited Russian military move designed to test NATO’s resolve. The Kremlin has rejected those claims, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov describing them as “scare stories” and accusing European countries of pursuing an aggressive policy toward Russia. Meanwhile, European governments have increasingly raised concerns over alleged hybrid attacks. Several drone incidents have been reported across the Baltic region, while officials have also pointed to alleged electronic warfare, covert operations and attempts to manipulate navigation systems.