Morocco Earthquake: Government offers aid of $3000 to affected households

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
On Thursday, nearly a week after the disaster, villagers in some of the most remote regions affected by Morocco's earthquake were still residing in temporary tents and depending on donkeys to transport essential supplies. In a statement on Thursday, the royal palace stated that 50,000 homes were reported to have been destroyed by the earthquake and that it would offer shelter and $3,000 to impacted families.

