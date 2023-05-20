Modi-Zelensky meeting in Japan; India has long-standing security ties with Russia | Details

The meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima marks the first in-person talks between the two leaders since the war began. Narendra Modi got on the phone with Zelensky to discuss the situation in Ukraine on multiple occasions after Russia's 2022 invasion. Over the years, India's security cooperation with Western nations has increased. New Delhi continues to rely on Moscow for defence and oil imports. Remember, India has long-standing security ties with Russia. So far, New Delhi has refused to condemn Moscow for the Ukraine invasion. However, prime minister modi told Putin last year, 'This is not the era for war'. In April, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister visited New Delhi.