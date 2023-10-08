Migration crisis plaguing the West

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Millions of people move across borders all over the world every year. Conflict, persecution, and poverty force people to flee to other countries. In mid-September this year, thousands of refugees and migrants landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa. Citizens from countries like Ivory Coast, Guinea, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Tunisians were aboard the boats that arrived on the island from Tunisia. The migrant crisis is plaguing the West. Who is a migrant? What exactly is the migrant crisis?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos