Michael Caine to retire after the release of 'The Great Escaper'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Michael Caine, a 90-year-old British actor, has declared his retirement from performing. After the release of his most recent movie, The Great Escaper, the Academy Award-winning actor said in a new interview with BBC Radio 4's Today program that he has retired from acting.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos