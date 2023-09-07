Mexico to strike down federal law criminalising abortion, decision marks major victory for advocates

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Mexico's Supreme Court has once again taken a bold step towards securing abortion rights for women. Nationwide it has struck down a federal law criminalizing abortion. This reaffirms the 2021 ruling that the criminal penalty for abortion is unconstitutional.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos